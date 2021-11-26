EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stake Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.39% of EPR Properties worth $15,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.79 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPR. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

