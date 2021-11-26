EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,279 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Amundi bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 21,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,087,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 393.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. EPR Properties has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $56.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPR. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

