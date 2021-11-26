Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 67,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,061,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.0% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.7% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $797.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $800.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $803.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.68%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

