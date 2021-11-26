Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,891,303. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $203,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Equinix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at about $1,829,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Equinix by 285.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Equinix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $797.59 on Friday. Equinix has a one year low of $586.73 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $800.36 and its 200 day moving average is $803.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.91, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

