Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Timothy Paul Charron Sells 200 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$16,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,603.
TSE EQB traded down C$1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$80.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,731. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.19. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$47.26 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.
Equitable Group Company Profile
Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.
