Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Timothy Paul Charron Sells 200 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Director Timothy Paul Charron sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$81.50, for a total value of C$16,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$143,603.

TSE EQB traded down C$1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$80.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,731. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$109.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$132.19. Equitable Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$47.26 and a twelve month high of C$84.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

