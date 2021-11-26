Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Sugar Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

RSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.70 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$5.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$591.02 million and a PE ratio of 14.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Rogers Sugar’s payout ratio is 89.33%.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.