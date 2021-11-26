Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 26th (JMPLY, KDDIY, LDGYY, SSEZY, SSMXY, SSSAF, VG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, November 26th:

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY)

was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.