Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 26th (ACJJF, ADEVF, ASMIY, BTVCY, DE, ESYJY, HTHT, ILPT, IQEPF, JMPLY)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 26th:

ACOM (OTC:ACJJF) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a buy rating.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $463.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $441.00.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) had its target price reduced by Benchmark Co. from $65.00 to $60.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN). They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating and a $18.58 target price on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $2.75. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RBSFY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $94.00 to $110.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$48.00 price target on the stock.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Versus Systems Inc. platform integrated into mobile, console and PC games, as well as streaming media and mobile apps. The company developed a proprietary in-game prizing and promotions engine that allows publishers, developers, and creators of games, apps and other interactive media content to offer real world prizes inside their content. Versus Systems Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

