Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 26th (AIXXF, CNDT, CRH, DKS, ELROF, GIS, HLMAF, LGRDY, LSGOF, NXPRF)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 26th:

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) had its target price trimmed by Cowen Inc from $7.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $179.00.

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of General Mills have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s focus on the Accelerate strategy has been yielding results. General Mills is committed toward competing effectively; undertaking cost-control moves and pricing initiatives; as well as reshaping portfolio and the organization. Additionally, solid Pet segment sales are a driver for the company. However, General Mills has been battling cost inflation, which hurt its adjusted gross margin in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In fact, management anticipates total input cost inflation during fiscal 2022 to be 7-8% thanks to supply and demand imbalances, volatile weather and challenges in transportation as well as labor markets. That being said, the company’s saving and pricing efforts are likely to offer respite amid escalated cost inflation.”

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$158.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

