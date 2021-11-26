Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,788 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.89% of Equity Bancshares worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 202,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 279,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 20.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 128,115 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $33,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

EQBK stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $583.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

