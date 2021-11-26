Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ERO. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.27.

Shares of ERO traded down C$1.54 on Friday, reaching C$21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,321. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

