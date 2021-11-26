ESBC Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $69,261.00 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $922,581.70 and approximately $69,261.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

