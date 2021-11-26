Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading 4.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) shares rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $69.70 and last traded at $69.70. Approximately 84 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 131,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.76.

Specifically, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $154,187.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ESTA shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.37.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,644,000 after buying an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,699,000 after buying an additional 188,134 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,487,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

