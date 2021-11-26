Ethereum Gold Price Reaches $0.0123 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 45.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $248,489.21 and $56.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00044612 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00233116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.