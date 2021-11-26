Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Tops $0.0001

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $510,669.22 and approximately $98.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00045163 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00235645 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00012457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931,933,634 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

