Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,052.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for about $5.89 or 0.00010843 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $589,435.53 and approximately $1,052.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00044938 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00233864 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

