ETHPad Hits Market Cap of $23.14 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and $530,552.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ETHPad has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00064434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00079937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00107362 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,093.99 or 0.07516129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.28 or 0.99893278 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHPad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.