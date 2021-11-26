Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $105.69

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $105.69 and last traded at $106.29, with a volume of 12218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.61 and its 200 day moving average is $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

