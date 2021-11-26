Evedo Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.66 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 26th. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.66 million and $1.04 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00235603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

