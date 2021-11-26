EvenCoin (EVN) Price Reaches $0.0014

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 29.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 26th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $43,796.86 and approximately $215,876.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.59 or 0.00380110 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00014754 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001368 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $680.87 or 0.01252751 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

