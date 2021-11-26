EventChain (EVC) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $22,118.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. EventChain has a total market capitalization of $455,309.49 and $22,118.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00236433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012430 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EventChain Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

