EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.79.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin purchased 47,344 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $669,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 193,122 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,880 and have sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

