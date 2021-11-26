ExclusiveCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,903.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 26th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0914 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $534,774.51 and $7,903.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00016098 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000070 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003925 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.