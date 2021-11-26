Exeedme (XED) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.53 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and $3.41 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00064947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00073951 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00098899 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,032.70 or 0.07424513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,216.91 or 0.99817568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.