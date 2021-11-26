Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $297,321.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $297,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick J. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelixis alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,382,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,476. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.