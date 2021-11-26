Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,042 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Exelon by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.