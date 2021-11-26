Exosis (EXO) Price Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $17,201.27 and $9.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,030.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.74 or 0.07523006 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.59 or 0.00365703 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.27 or 0.01042504 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00086349 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00422515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.76 or 0.00464115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

