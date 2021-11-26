eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 12,500 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $459,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $666,125.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $544,750.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $495,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $564,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $548,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $567,250.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $630,750.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $565,125.00.

EXPI stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.70. 508,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,723. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.26 and a beta of 3.01. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Amundi bought a new position in eXp World during the second quarter worth about $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 155,529 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXPI shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

