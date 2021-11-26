Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $37.97 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.