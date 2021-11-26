EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of EZCORP worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 93.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 39.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 91,422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,626,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZPW stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $443.97 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. EZCORP had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru.

