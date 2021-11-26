F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,296. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. F-star Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 million. Research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.