Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.3% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $1,520,000. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 74,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 84,027 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB traded down $7.78 on Friday, reaching $333.28. The stock had a trading volume of 371,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. The stock has a market cap of $927.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.