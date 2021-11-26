FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.80.

FDS stock opened at $469.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.00. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $470.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $1,196,580.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

