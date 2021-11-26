FairGame (FAIR) Market Cap Reaches $35.55 Million

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 21.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded up 74.7% against the dollar. FairGame has a total market cap of $35.55 million and approximately $86.25 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006108 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00047014 BTC.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

