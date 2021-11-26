Fantom (FTM) Price Tops $2.15

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. Fantom has a market cap of $5.48 billion and $1.02 billion worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom coin can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00003965 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00233551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (CRYPTO:FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

