Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

