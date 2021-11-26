Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,416 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDIS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 888.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDIS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $67.03 and a 12-month high of $93.42.

