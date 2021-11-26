Financial Comparison: Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) versus Its Peers

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.54 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.73 billion $337.34 million 34.53

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -8.32% 0.63% 3.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 279 1035 1572 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. competitors beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Enviro Technologies U.S.

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

