Financial Contrast: GLG Life Tech (GLGLF) vs. Its Peers

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS: GLGLF) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare GLG Life Tech to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GLG Life Tech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLG Life Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A GLG Life Tech Competitors 229 619 585 13 2.26

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 44.88%. Given GLG Life Tech’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLG Life Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GLG Life Tech $11.41 million $12.34 million -0.22 GLG Life Tech Competitors $223.88 million -$78.74 million 3.83

GLG Life Tech’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than GLG Life Tech. GLG Life Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GLG Life Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLG Life Tech -203.09% N/A -114.09% GLG Life Tech Competitors -164.96% -58.60% -11.38%

Risk and Volatility

GLG Life Tech has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GLG Life Tech’s peers have a beta of 1.68, meaning that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GLG Life Tech peers beat GLG Life Tech on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corp engages in the agricultural and commercial development of zero-calorie natural sweeteners. Its products include stevia, monk fruit, and Red M Gold. It specializes in the growing, refining, and production of extracts for distribution to the food and beverage industry. The company was founded on June 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.