Financial Contrast: Parke Bancorp (PKBK) versus Its Rivals

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ: PKBK) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Parke Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of Parke Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Parke Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parke Bancorp 42.09% 18.20% 1.84% Parke Bancorp Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Risk and Volatility

Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.54, indicating that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Parke Bancorp pays out 19.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Parke Bancorp is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Parke Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Parke Bancorp Competitors 2153 8906 7188 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Parke Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Parke Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Parke Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Parke Bancorp $88.72 million $28.43 million 6.63 Parke Bancorp Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.31

Parke Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Parke Bancorp. Parke Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection. The bank also offers contemporary products and services, such as debit cards, Internet banking and online bill payment. The company was founded in January 2005 and is headquartered in Sewell, NJ.

