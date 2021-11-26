Financial Enhancement Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26,890.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $323.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $804.92 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $250.39 and a 200 day moving average of $211.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

