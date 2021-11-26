Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 1.6% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 116,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth $482,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

NYSE ICE opened at $132.27 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.50 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.86. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

