Financial Review: Copper Mountain Mining (CPPMF) & Its Peers

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS: CPPMF) is one of 96 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Copper Mountain Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Copper Mountain Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Copper Mountain Mining and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors 796 3512 3788 109 2.39

Copper Mountain Mining presently has a consensus target price of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 58.45%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 59.40%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Copper Mountain Mining 19.88% 29.23% 13.13% Copper Mountain Mining Competitors -55.95% -6.08% 0.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Copper Mountain Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Copper Mountain Mining $255.12 million $37.52 million 7.73 Copper Mountain Mining Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 17.80

Copper Mountain Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Copper Mountain Mining rivals beat Copper Mountain Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

