Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,038,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 53,995,844 shares.The stock last traded at $38.44 and had previously closed at $40.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.