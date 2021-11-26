FIO Protocol Trading Up 9.4% This Week (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $71.45 million and $22.13 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000728 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001049 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 794,220,677 coins and its circulating supply is 367,959,595 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

