First Acceptance (FACO) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS: FACO) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare First Acceptance to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million $10.42 million 14.06 First Acceptance Competitors $11.86 billion $1.35 billion 78.76

First Acceptance’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance. First Acceptance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 2.18% 5.77% 1.81% First Acceptance Competitors 6.35% 3.26% 0.93%

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Acceptance’s peers have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Acceptance and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A First Acceptance Competitors 672 2980 2658 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 16.22%. Given First Acceptance’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Acceptance has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

First Acceptance peers beat First Acceptance on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the selling, servicing, and underwriting of non-standard personal automobile insurance and related products. The firm markets its services through the Acceptance Insurance, Yale Insurance, and Insurance Plus brands. Its products include bad credit automobile insurance, motorcycle insurance, military motorcycle insurance, roadside assistance, renters insurance, pet insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in April 1969 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

