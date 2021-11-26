First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 420,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. owned 0.08% of First Horizon worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 20,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 277,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,299. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.45. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

