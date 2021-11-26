First National (FXNC) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

First National (NASDAQ: FXNC) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First National to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First National pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. First National has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. First National is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares First National and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.79% 12.04% 1.04% First National Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.3% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First National’s peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million $8.86 million 10.34 First National Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.73

First National’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First National. First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First National and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 First National Competitors 2153 8906 7187 505 2.32

First National currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.13%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 0.53%. Given First National’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First National is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

First National peers beat First National on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

