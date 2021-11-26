First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSM)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $59.84 and last traded at $59.85. Approximately 257,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 561,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $59.93.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.