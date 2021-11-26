FirstRand (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Trading Down 3.7%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) traded down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of FirstRand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

