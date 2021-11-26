Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $96.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 10,400 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

